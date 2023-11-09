Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.