Safe & Green (SGBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 78.75% and a negative return on equity of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter.

Safe & Green Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SGBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Safe & Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -2.55.

Institutional Trading of Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company's stock.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Earnings History for Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX)

