Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

NYSE CRM opened at $211.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock valued at $142,046,169 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

