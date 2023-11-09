Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sandstorm Gold traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 512,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,156,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,556 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

