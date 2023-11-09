Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities cut shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.58 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

