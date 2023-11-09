Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.51

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 27653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.