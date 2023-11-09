Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $36.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

