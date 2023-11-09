Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FNDX opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

