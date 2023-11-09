Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of FNDA opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

