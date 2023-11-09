Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $56,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

