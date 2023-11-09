Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.17. 62,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 333,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SA. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.96 million, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

