Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel Sells $48,626.07 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 6,163 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $48,626.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 77,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Get Semrush alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Semrush

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.