Sepio Capital LP Acquires 334 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Zscaler stock opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $177.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average is $144.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,578 shares of company stock valued at $16,906,410 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

