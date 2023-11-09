Sepio Capital LP Acquires 450 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

