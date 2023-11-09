Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $625.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $626.19.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total transaction of $347,535.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,035.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

