Sepio Capital LP Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.23 and a 200 day moving average of $281.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.