Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. UBS Group began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $56.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

