Sepio Capital LP Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.67. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

