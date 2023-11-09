Sepio Capital LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after buying an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,674,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,140,000 after buying an additional 209,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,512,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

