Sepio Capital LP Has $381,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $213,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 667,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,211,394 shares in the company, valued at $128,455,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,040,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,776,237. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

NYSE U opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

