Sepio Capital LP Has $952,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $528,057 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

