Sepio Capital LP Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.1 %

ADM opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.