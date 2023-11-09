Sepio Capital LP Makes New $464,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.17 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.