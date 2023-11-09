Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after buying an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BND stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile



The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

