Sepio Capital LP Purchases Shares of 2,989 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $371.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

