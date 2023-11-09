Sepio Capital LP Sells 136 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $143.77 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.