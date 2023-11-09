Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,677 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

