Sepio Capital LP Sells 193 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI stock opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

