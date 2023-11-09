Sepio Capital LP Sells 96 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

IDEX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IEX opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

