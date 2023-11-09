Sepio Capital LP Sells 96 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after purchasing an additional 888,755 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $211.84 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.77 and its 200-day moving average is $190.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.