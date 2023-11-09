Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 744 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average of $253.07. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

