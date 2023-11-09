Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,813 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 459,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $47,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,053. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.