Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $543,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $216.08. The company had a trading volume of 775,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $304.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.