Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,798 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 67,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 53,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $104.19. 275,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,482. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.53.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.