Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $42,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 200,015 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,740,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM remained flat at $46.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,973. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.