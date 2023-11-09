Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,764 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.41.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 379,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,897. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

