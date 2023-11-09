Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $26.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,169,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,996 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.