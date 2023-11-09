Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.13 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 46,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

