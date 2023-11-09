Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $35.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV remained flat at $439.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,805. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.