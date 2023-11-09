Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $79.88 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,658,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $79,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

