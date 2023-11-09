Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM remained flat at $23.43 during trading hours on Thursday. 189,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,006. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

