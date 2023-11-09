Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 319,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,824,000 after purchasing an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,524.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 100,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.33. 1,077,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.