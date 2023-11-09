Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $173.70 Million Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,713,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,703,000. Red Rock Resorts accounts for 3.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.64. 89,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 196.00%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

