Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 124,755 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $61,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.