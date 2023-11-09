Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,869 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.53. 249,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

