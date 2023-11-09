Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,095,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.95. 23,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,885. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.12 and a 200 day moving average of $235.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 125.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

