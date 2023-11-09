Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,696 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,842,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 753,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $25.15. 112,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,128. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

