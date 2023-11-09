Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 23,562 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,562 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

