SharpLink Gaming (SBET) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of SharpLink Gaming stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 2,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

