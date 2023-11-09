Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,595. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $374.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.